The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has announced that Cabinet has approved the reintroduction of road and bridge tolls, as part of a renewed strategy to secure sustainable funding for road maintenance across the country.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, July 30, Mr. Agbodza said the new toll regime will be driven by technology, aimed at eliminating inefficiencies and curbing revenue leakages that plagued the previous manual system.

“Cabinet has approved the reintroduction of road and bridge tolls, but this time with a modern approach. We are looking at technology-driven collection systems that will be seamless and transparent,” he stated.

The Minister explained that the updated toll framework is designed to correct past shortcomings, particularly corruption and delays associated with manual toll booths. The new system, he noted, will prioritise convenience for road users while ensuring accountability and improved revenue mobilisation.

He added that all funds generated through tolls will be ring-fenced specifically for road maintenance, ensuring regular upkeep of key transport infrastructure nationwide.

Mr. Agbodza also assured Ghanaians that the tolls will be implemented in a commuter-friendly manner, emphasising the government’s commitment to delivering value for money.

“This is not just about reintroducing tolls. It is about establishing a credible, efficient system that guarantees value for every cedi paid,” he concluded.