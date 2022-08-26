34 minutes ago

Ghana and Caen defender Emmanuel Ntim has suffered an injury that will sideline him for at least a month after making his Caen debut.

The defender picked up an injury moments after scoring for his side in the match against Guingamp last weekend.

His side defeated Guingamp 4-1 in the round four fixture at the Stade Michel d'Ornano in their French Ligue 2 game.

Ntim picked up a groin injury and had to be substituted even before halftime and will miss the next five matches for SM Caen.

He is expected to return after the international break, scheduled for the end of September.

A blow for Caen and the rookie from Valenciennes, who had already experienced some glitches since his arrival and was suspended during the first match in Nîmes.

France-born Ghanaian midfielder Godson Kyeremeh was introduced in the game in the 69th minute, taking the place of Mendy.