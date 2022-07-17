1 hour ago

The CAF U-16 School competition is slated to begin from Tuesday, July 19, 2022 to Saturday, July 23rd in Kumasi.

Thirty-two Schools from the sixteen regions of Ghana will play against each other for two slots to represent Ghana at the CAF U-16 Schools competition.

Sixteen (16) schools will compete in the School-based Boys Under-16 competition with the other sixteen also competing in the competition for Under-16 Girls.

The eventual winners of the Male & Female competitions will represent Ghana at the CAF Pan-African Schools Football Championship which was introduced by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The continental soccer competitions is being introduced into schools across the continent, targeting both U16 boys and U16 girls in an effort to use the lessons of football to guide growth and development and shape future leaders.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education together with the GFA signed up for Ghana to take part of the competition.

Below are the competing Schools from the 16 regions: