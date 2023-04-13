59 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has amended the dates for the 2023 TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League. The qualifying edition which was originally scheduled for September 10-25 will now take place in Cote D’Ivoire from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, September 03, 2023.

The seven WAFU Zone B Associations are expected to present their national champions to compete for a slot in the TotalEnergies Women’s Champions League. The countries include Ghana, Niger, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Benin, Togo and host Cote D’Ivoire.

Hasaacas Ladies won the first edition in 2021 whiles Ampem Dakoa Ladies lost 3-0 to Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria in the 2022 final.