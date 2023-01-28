2 hours ago

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced a significant 60% increase on the prize money for the winner of ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022.

The final will be played on 04 February 2023 at Nelson Mandela Stadium.

The decision, that has been confirmed by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, is in line with CAF's strategy to increase the commercial value of African competitions.

The winner of this year’s trophy will receive $2million compared to the US$1,250,000 received by the previous champion two years ago.

The total prize money allocated for the tournament has been increased to US$ 7,900,000 from the US$ 5,450,000 that was paid to all the countries that participated in the previous edition of the tournament two years ago.

The runners-up will get US$800,000 while the third and fourth-placed teams will receive $500,000 each.

The four sides that fail to progress beyond the quarter-finalists will get $400,000 each while the two countries that finish second in the groups of three teams will earn $300,000 each, the same amount as countries that finish third in groups of four teams.

The bottom placed teams in all the groups will earn $200,000 each.

The TotalEnergies CHAN Algeria 2022 started on 13 January and the final is scheduled to be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on 4th February.