3 hours ago

The Black Queens of Ghana have been nominated for the prestigious Women’s Team of the Year award ahead of the 2025 CAF Awards, following their impressive run at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Ghana clinched bronze, marking a resilient and spirited campaign that has reignited belief in the team’s continental ambitions.

The nominations reflect Ghana’s growing influence in women’s football, with Bjorkegren’s tactical leadership and Nyamekye’s midfield brilliance earning individual recognition.

The Black Queens will re-assemble next week to begin preparations for their WAFCON 2026 qualifier against Egypt, with the first leg scheduled for October 23 in Suez, and the return fixture on October 28 in Accra.

With momentum from Morocco and eyes on Egypt, Ghana’s women are poised to build on their success and reclaim their place among Africa’s elite.

CAF has released the nominees for the 2025 CAF Women's National Team of the Year and below are the selected national teams: