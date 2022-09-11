15 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will play their first leg CAF Champions League game against Burkina Faso champions Rail Club du Kadiogo on neutral grounds in Benin on Monday 12th September 2022.

Kotoko will play the first game which is the home fixture for RC Kadiogo at the General Mathieu Kerekou Stadium in Benin.

There is currently instability in Burkina Faso while the venue for RC Kadiogo also did not meet CAF's Club licensing requirements.

The porcupine warriors will play against the Burkina Faso side between 9-11 September before playing the second leg at home between 16-18 September.

Asante Kotoko did their pre-season training in Sudan where they play four matches losing three with 2-0 defeat to Al Hilal and another 5-0 defeat to the same opponents before losing 4-2 to Simba SC before drawing 1-1 with Al Ahli Omdurman.

They will be hoping to scale the challenge of the Burkina Faso side and head into the final preliminary game before the group stages.

The game will be played behind closed doors and it will kick off at 4pm local Ghana time.