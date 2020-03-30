30 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a heartfelt message of condolence to the Ghana Football Association on the passing of Ghana legend Opoku Afriyie.

In a letter signed by CAF General Secretary, Abdelmounaim Bah and sent to the GFA General Secretary on Monday, CAF, expressed sympathy to the late Afriyie's family and the Ghanaian football public.

“We would like to convey our heartfelt and deepest words of sympathy to the Ghanaian Football Association, the family of the late Opoku Afriyie and the entire football family during this period of mourning” the statement read.

Opoku Afriyie, a former Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak and Ghana forward died on Sunday, 29th March 2020 after a short illness.

He was a member of Ghana’s 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad.