Dreams FC recorded a remarkable 3-2 victory over Académica Petróleos do Lobito, triumphing away from home in the CAF Confederations Cup.

The excitement unfolded early in the match when Abdul Aziz Issah netted a brilliant opener for Dreams FC, putting them ahead 1-0 after just 10 minutes.

However, the home team, Académica Petróleos do Lobito, swiftly responded with Nelo finding the back of the net, leveling the score four minutes later.

The seesaw battle continued, and on the 56th minute, John Antwi displayed his skill with a well-taken goal, restoring Dreams FC's lead.

As the match reached its climax, Aholou Avocevou secured a crucial goal for Dreams FC in the 88th minute, extending their lead to 3-1.

Despite Dreams FC's efforts, Samuel Cachimbombo of Académica Petróleos do Lobito managed to reduce the deficit to one in the additional time period.

Nevertheless, Dreams FC held their ground, emerging victorious with a final score of 3-2.

This thrilling match showcased the determination and skill of both teams, providing fans with a memorable display of football excellence. Dreams FC can celebrate a well-deserved triumph as they continue their journey in the CAF Confederation Cup.