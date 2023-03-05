41 minutes ago

The CAF Disciplinary Board met to deliberate on the matter referred to it by the Organising Committee of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 (“CHAN”) following the no-show of the Moroccan team in Algeria for their scheduled group matches and the statement made at the opening ceremony of the CHAN

Royal Moroccan Federation

Following deliberations and examination of evidence including a number of correspondences between Algeria, Morocco and CAF, the Disciplinary Committee concluded that Royal Moroccan Federation was unable to travel and participate in the CHAN due to circumstances totally beyond their control, and as such no sanction of whatsoever nature is imposed on the Royal Moroccan Federation.

In view of the aforementioned finding, the Disciplinary Board dismissed the Algerian Football Federation’s claim for damages.

Algeria Football Federation

In the aftermath of the statement made at the opening ceremony of the CHANon 13 January 2023, CAF had referred the matter to the Disciplinary Board for further investigation.

After having extensively examined all the elements and evidence available, the Disciplinary Board considered that it should not find vicarious liability on Algeria Football Federation, and that the provisions of strict liability could not have been foreseen and should not apply arising out of the statement made by Mr. Zwelivelile Mandela during the opening ceremony of CHAN.

However, the Disciplinary Board issued a formal reminder to all National Associations inclusive of FAF, to be aware that the provisions of vicarious liability and strict liability may in future be applied as a result of any political or other statements issued at a formal CAF competition or event which may be made by a third party.