1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee recently announced significant changes to the format of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup during a meeting held at the newly constructed headquarters of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) in Rabat.

The committee unanimously decided to remove the additional second preliminary or playoff round from the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, as confirmed in a statement on CAF's website.

“The Executive Committee approved the cancellation of the additional second preliminary of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup,” part of the statement read.

“This means that the 16 winning Clubs of the Second Preliminary round will qualify for the Group Stage of both the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023-2024 season,” the statement added.

As a result, the 16 winning clubs from the second preliminary round will now directly qualify for the group stage of both the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the 2023-2024 season.

The revision means that teams will now undergo two qualifying rounds instead of the previous three to secure a spot in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup. The elimination of the playoff stage aligns the format with that of the CAF Champions League.

Furthermore, the change implies that the 16 losing teams from the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League will no longer enter the CAF Confederation Cup.

The first qualifying round for both competitions is scheduled to take place from August 18 to 27, with the second qualifying round set for September 15 to October 1. The group stages of both tournaments will commence during the opening week of December.

These changes aim to streamline the competition format and provide a more straightforward path for clubs participating in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, starting from the 2023/24 football season.