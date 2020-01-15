2 hours ago

The confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku together with four other Ghanaians on the Confederation's various standing committees in a 4-year term.

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku will serve as a member of the organization committee of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Former GFA boss, Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula, will serve on the CAF’s organization committee for Inter-club competitions and Management of the Club Licensing System for a second term.

Other appointments are: Ransford Abbey, who who has been named to serve on the Committee for Legal Affairs and National Association while Dr. Prince Pambo has been named on the Medical committee.

Lawyer Thaddeus Sory will also serve on CAF’s Jury of Appeal.