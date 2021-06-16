53 minutes ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled a new office in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Tuesday, ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next year.

According to CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, who inaugurated the office alongside Cameroon's Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, the opening of the office was a concrete step toward CAF's goal of organising "an unprecedented football championship" in Cameroon.

"CAF will be present here from now to the end of the competition. This [inauguration of the office] demonstrates our willingness to really work in collaboration with local authorities for the complete success of AFCON," Mosengo-Omba told reporters at a press conference.

Officials stated that CAF personnel would collaborate closely with the local organising committee in different departments and deliverables in the coming months as the showpiece tournament approaches.

"Again, I want to stress that AFCON will be organised in this wonderful country next year, that is why we are opening the office," Mosengo-Omba said, dispelling rumours of Cameroon's inability to host the tournament due to delays in preparations and security concerns.

Next year's Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.