58 minutes ago

The preliminary round of the 2023/24 CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will be played on the weekend of 18-20/25-27 August while the second preliminary round is set for 15-17/ 29 September – 1st October, 2023.

The teams losing from the 2nd preliminary round of the CAF Champions League will be eliminated and will not participate in the Confederation Cup. The teams qualified from the 2nd preliminary round of the Confederation Cup will go directly to the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

The Group stage will be played 24-26 November, 2023 with the season’s final scheduled for 17-19 May 2024.

Medeama Sporting Club and Dreams FC will represent Ghana in this season’s competition having won the betPawa Premier League and MTN FA Cup respectively.