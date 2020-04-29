1 hour ago

The confederation of African football (CAF) has written to the Ghana Football Association to make their plans known to them about whether the Ghana Premier League will go ahead or will be cancelled by 5th May 2020.

As the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic, all football activities on the continent have been put on halt and domestic leagues suspended in effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter issued to all 54 federations, the continental football governing body said they expect the reply by May 5,in order to plan for continental club competitions next season.

“In view of the current circumstances, we would like to inquire about the current situation of your leagues and national cup, as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalize those competitions be it through completion or annulment.”

The Ghana Premier League was halted on the 15th March 2020 after the surge in cases of the novel coronavirus in Ghana but it remains unclear when the league will resume or it will be cancelled.

CAF also adds that the FA should make a decision with regards to clubs who will represent Ghana at next year's CAF inter club competitions.