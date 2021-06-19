1 hour ago

The draw for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was originally set for June 25th, will now take place within the first 15 days of August.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) stated in a press statement a few days ago that the draw will no longer take place on June 25 owing to “logistical reasons” created by the COVID-19.

“The draw will take place during the first half of August. The exact date will be communicated very quickly,” said Secretary-General of CAF Veron Mosengo-Omba during a press briefing he held, June 15, in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon.

The official also dismissed any plans to move the CAN 2021 tournament, stating that it will take place in Cameroon.

“AFCON will be organized here in this country [Cameroon] in January next year," he noted as he expressed his wish for a successful tournament. “We have to work together to deliver an AFCON that will be the first of its kind in the continent,” Mosengo-Omba stated.

The Secretary-General ended by commending Cameroon on its readiness to host the continental tournament.

The tournament, which was originally planned to take place in January and February 2021, has been rescheduled for January 9 to February 6, 2022.