The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has imposed a four-match suspension on Senegal player Krepin Diatta, with two of those matches being suspended, along with a fine of €10,000, following his remarks after Senegal's loss to Ivory Coast in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Diatta expressed frustration with the refereeing decisions during the match, particularly regarding a potential penalty that was not awarded in favor of Senegal.

He criticized the officiating, stating, "You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt! Keep your African Cup.

I’m sorry, but it’s ridiculous. I’m really sorry, but they’ve killed our competition there."

In response to his comments, CAF's disciplinary committee decided to suspend Krepin Diatta, rendering him unavailable for Senegal's next two competitive games.

Despite Diatta's outburst, Ivory Coast went on to win the tournament, defeating Senegal 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw, claiming their third championship title.