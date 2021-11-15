3 hours ago

CAF will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the semi-finals and final of the inaugural TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

This is yet another milestone by CAF and a clear demonstration of the organization’s commitment not only to promote women’s football in Africa but to advance professionalism.

Since the opening game of this competition on 05 November 2021, CAF has been overwhelmed by the response from the global community. Matches have been watched in over 30 countries including Africa, South America, Oceania, Europe and South America.

The semi-finals will be contested by Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana), Malabo Kings (Equatorial Guinea), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and ASFAR (Morocco).

The final will be played on Friday, 19 November 2021 at 30 June Stadium in Cairo. Kick-off is at 19h00 (local time).

Semi-final fixtures (Monday 15 November 2021) – Al Salam Stadium:

Hasaacas Ladies vs ASFAR: 16h00 (Cairo), 14h00 (GMT)

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Malabo Kings: 19h00 (Cairo), 17h00 (GMT)