30 minutes ago

Following the conclusion of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, acclaimed as one of the best AFCON tournaments to date, the Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Technical Study Group (“TSG”) has revealed its Best XI lineup.

Host nation Cote d’Ivoire, who emerged victorious in a thrilling final against Nigeria, dominates the lineup with three players: Ghislan Konan, Jean Michael Seri, and Franck Kessie, whose crucial goal secured the title for the home side.

Runners-up Nigeria also boasts a strong representation, with three players making the cut: Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, and Ademola Lookman.

South Africa, the surprise package of the tournament who secured a commendable third-place finish, is represented by goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and midfielder Teboho Mokoena. Williams notably made history with four penalty saves in a single match during the competition.

DR Congo, who finished in fourth place, contributes two players to the Best XI: Yoane Wissa and Chancel Mbemba.

Here's the Best XI lineup:

Goalkeeper:

Ronwen Williams (South Africa)

Defenders:

Ola Aina (Nigeria), Ghislan Konan (Cote d'Ivoire), William Troost-Ekong (Nigeria), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo).

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (South Africa), Jean Michael Seri (Cote d'Ivoire), Franck Kessie (Cote d'Ivoire)

Strikers:

Yoane Wissa (DR Congo), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Emilio Nsue (Equatorial Guinea)

Emilio Nsue stands out as the tournament's top scorer with five goals, despite Equatorial Guinea not reaching the semi-finals.