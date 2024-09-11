3 hours ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has withdrawn its approval for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, citing technical infractions, including an unsuitable playing field.

This decision follows observations made by CAF officials during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying match between Ghana and Angola on September 5th, 2024, which revealed that the stadium did not meet the required standards for hosting Category 3 international matches.

CAF officials identified several issues with the Baba Yara Stadium, including a significantly deteriorated playing field with uneven surfaces, poor drainage, and inadequate grass cover.

These conditions were deemed unsuitable for competitive matches, prompting CAF to take action against the use of the venue for upcoming fixtures.

The Baba Yara Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 40,000, has been a key venue for Ghana, hosting numerous high-profile matches, such as World Cup qualifiers and AFCON games.

However, CAF officials expressed dissatisfaction with its current state and emphasized the need for Ghanaian authorities to invest in upgrading the facility to meet international standards.

In a letter to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), CAF reiterated its earlier concerns about the stadium's condition.

It also highlighted issues at other major stadiums in Ghana, such as the Cape Coast Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium, which face similar challenges in meeting CAF's technical standards.

Given the absence of any other CAF-approved Category 3 stadiums in Ghana, CAF has requested the GFA to select an alternative venue from among those approved by CAF outside Ghana for Matchday 3 and 4 of the AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers.

CAF also recommended that the relevant authorities "conduct a comprehensive assessment of all major international stadiums in Ghana to ensure they comply with CAF technical standards."

Additionally, CAF advised that stadium management engage experienced companies immediately to undertake the necessary refurbishment to meet CAF/FIFA standards.

To support these efforts, CAF has offered to assist Ghana by providing an international pitch consultant with experience in major competitions, including AFCON, to offer expert guidance on the necessary improvements.

The cost of this support would be borne by the GFA. Once the required renovations are completed, CAF will, at the GFA’s request and expense, conduct an independent inspection to reassess the stadium’s suitability for future matches.

The withdrawal of approval means that Ghana will have to find alternative venues for upcoming international matches, including the AFCON qualifiers.

In response, the Ghana Football Association has pledged to work with the government to address the issues and restore the stadium to its former status.