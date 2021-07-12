1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies will kick start the 2020/21 CAF Women’s champions League on Saturday, July 17 against Rivers Angels FC from Nigeria.

The Ghanaian champions who are housed in Group B – will later take on AS Police de Niamey from Niger on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Stad Champoux in Marcony, Abidjan.

The first two teams from each Group will progress to the Semi-final on Monday, July 26 2021. The third place playoff and the final match will be staged on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Hasaacas Ladies are record champions of Ghana with four League titles and one FA Cup triumph.

The WAFU Zone B tournament is scheduled for Abidjan from July 17-30, 2021.

Find the full schedule attached:

ENG ACTIONS PLAN WCL CI 2021