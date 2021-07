53 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been notified by the West African Football Union Zone B (WAFUB) of rescheduling the CAF Women’s Champions League WAFU B Qualifiers.

The Qualifiers have been moved from July 15 to 30, 2021 and has been rescheduled to be held from July 24 to August 5, 2021 at Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Aside the change in date, all other arrangements regarding the competition remains unchanged and all stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.