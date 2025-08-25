4 hours ago

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has announced a partnership with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate and prosecute individuals implicated in payroll irregularities.

The move follows concerns raised by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee over recurring breaches cited in the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report, including unearned salaries, undeserved responsibility allowances, and staff overpayments.

Appearing before the Committee on Monday, August 25, Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Agyei, stressed that mere recovery of funds was inadequate.

“My issue is, we shouldn’t just end at recovery… we should go beyond that. The audit report provides details of the recipients and their staff ID. With the audit trail in the Oracle system, we can easily identify who processed the irregular payments. Once investigations are complete, those responsible will face prosecution,” he explained.

The collaboration with the OSP is aimed at strengthening accountability in public financial management and serving as a deterrent against future infractions.