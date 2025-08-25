3 hours ago

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has rejected claims that it overstated Ghana’s public debt by GH¢138.91 billion in the 2023 Whole of Government Accounts.

The Auditor-General’s report had flagged inconsistencies, noting that while the CAGD pegged the country’s total public debt at GH¢861.4 billion, the Ministry of Finance recorded GH¢737.17 billion.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, August 25, 2025, the Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Agyei, explained that the issue had since been addressed through a reconciliation exercise.

Backing his statement, the Assistant Auditor-General in charge of Whole of Government Account Audit, Paul Affram, confirmed that the figures were reconciled after the report’s publication, thereby validating the CAGD’s records.

The Department has therefore urged the public to disregard suggestions of any overstatement of Ghana’s debt.