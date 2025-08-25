4 hours ago

Kwasi Agyei is the new appointed as the acting Controller and Accountant-General

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has rejected allegations that it overstated Ghana’s public debt by GH¢138.91 billion in its 2023 Whole of Government Accounts.

The claim originated from the Auditor-General’s report, which highlighted discrepancies between the CAGD’s figures and those of the Ministry of Finance. According to the report, the Department recorded the country’s total debt stock at GH¢861.4 billion, compared to GH¢737.17 billion reported by the Ministry.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, August 25, 2025, Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Agyei, explained that the differences had since been resolved following a reconciliation exercise between the two institutions.

His explanation was corroborated by Paul Affram, Assistant Auditor-General in charge of the Whole of Government Account Audit, who confirmed that the reconciliation was completed after the report was issued, thereby affirming the CAGD’s records.

The Department has urged the public to disregard suggestions that it inflated the national debt, stressing its commitment to accuracy and transparency in financial reporting. It further noted that reconciliations of this kind are routine measures aimed at ensuring consistency across government accounts.