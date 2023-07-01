34 minutes ago

Cagliari, the Serie A newcomers, have finalized the acquisition of Ghanaian midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana as they prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old has made the move to Cagliari from Hellas Verona, where he played a pivotal role in securing the team's survival in the Italian top flight for another season.

Sulemana earned a promotion to Hellas Verona's senior team ahead of the 2022/23 season, having progressed through the club's U-19 ranks since his arrival from Atalanta.

In October 2022, the talented youngster made his club debut as a substitute in Verona's 1-2 defeat against Salernitana.

He went on to feature in 17 Serie A matches, including the crucial relegation decider in which his team triumphed over Spezia, securing another season in the Italian top division.

Following a successful campaign with Verona, Sulemana has now inked a contract with Cagliari, who earned promotion to Serie A at the end of the previous season.

The midfielder has committed to a four-year deal with Cagliari, which will keep him at the club until June 2027.

Under the guidance of former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, Sulemana will have the opportunity to continue his development and contribute to Cagliari's ambitions in the top flight of Italian football.