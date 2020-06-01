2 hours ago

The Board of Directors, Management and Staff of CalBank have donated a set of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) valued at GHS 230,000.00 to four Hospitals in Ghana.

The beneficiary Hospitals are the University of Ghana Medical Centre in the Greater Accra Region, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region and the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern Region of Ghana.



The items which included Gloves, Face Shields, Surgical Masks, Hand Sanitizers, Disinfectant Bleaches, Disposable Gowns, Nurse Caps, Anti-bacterial Liquid Soaps, Alcohol-based Surface Disinfectants, Rubbing Alcohol, Infra-red Thermometer Guns, Goggles and Rubber Boots were funded entirely from the generous contributions from the Board members and staff of CalBank and were presented concurrently on 1st June, 2020 to all the selected hospitals.



In April this year, CalBank donated GHS 200,000 to the Covid-19 National Trust fund. In addition to the GHS 200,000 CalBank earlier contributed to the GHS 10million presented by the Ghana Association of Bankers to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Commenting on behalf of Staff of CalBank, Chief Risk Officer, Mrs. Barbara Banson remarked: “As rooted in our core value of Responsibility, it is imperative to support one another in the quest to improve lives in the society in which we operate.

Realizing that these hospitals play a cardinal role as referral healthcare facilities in the management of Covid-19 cases, the Board of Directors, Management and Staff generously raised funds to purchase PPEs for use by the healthcare staff who are working tirelessly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic’’.

‘’It is our fervent belief that this gesture will go a long way to help ease frustrations on inadequate protective gears, boost their response rate to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus and protect these frontline workers who are faced daily with the harsh realities of dealing with these cases”. She added.

The Medical Directors of the respective facilities expressed their profound appreciation to staff of CalBank for raising the funds to purchase the PPEs for the respective health institutions.

They assured that the items will be put to judicious use and encouraged corporate bodies and organizations to continue to support the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs. Barbara Banson further reiterated the solutions that CalBank has put in place to support clients during these difficult times. These include increased transaction limits, waiver of some charges on digital channels and deferred loan repayments for certain categories of clients.

She further urged Ghanaians to continue to adhere to the hygiene protocols of wearing Face Masks, practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently with soap under running water or using alcohol-based hand rub and use of the CalBank App, USSD code *771# and other CalBank digital channels for Banking transactions.