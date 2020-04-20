58 minutes ago

CalBank has donated an amount of GHS 200,000.00 to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund at the office of the Presidency in the Jubilee House, Accra.

This is an additional gesture to earlier contribution of GHS 10million presented by the Ghana Association of Bankers in the collective efforts to deal with the impact of coronavirus pandemic.

The Covid-19 Trust Fund was established by President Nana Akufo-Addo to solicit financial support from the public in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to the clarion call by the President, a team of senior management staff of CalBank led by the Managing Director, Mr. Philip Owiredu, made the presentation of a cheque on Monday 20th April, 2020.

Speaking at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House, Managing Director of CalBank, Mr. Philip Owiredu said, ‘’at CalBank, it is our belief as rooted in our tagline Forward Together, that no one entity can move unless we do so together. Today, we join hands with the Government of Ghana as we present a token donation of GHS 200,000.00 to support the procurement of the required medical supplies to aid in combating this pandemic.’’

‘’As we work together to combat this pandemic, which is impacting our livelihood, lifestyles, businesses and disrupting economic activities it is important that we continue to fight forward together by supporting each other’’, he added.

Receiving the cheque at the ceremony, Chairperson of the Covid-19 Trust Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo, expressed profound appreciations to CalBank and assured management of the bank that funds will be used judiciously in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Owiredu also reiterated that to prevent potential cross contamination of Covid-19 incidence, management has reviewed aspects of its operations to safeguard lives of customers and staff of CalBank.

‘’To support our clients during these challenging times, we have increased transaction limits and waived some charges on our digital channels. We have also deferred loan repayments for certain categories of our clientele. Additionally, we are encouraging Ghanaians to adhere to the safety protocols of practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently with soap under running water or using alcohol based hand rub and keep using the CalBank app, USSD code *771# and our other digital channels for banking transactions’’, he added.

CalBank has also employed rotational work schedules to enable a number of its staff work from home.

Source: CalBank Limited