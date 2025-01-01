2 years ago

Managing Director of CalBank, Philip Owiredu, has commissioned an ultramodern computer laboratory at the Asokore SDA College Demonstration Basic School, at a brief ceremony at Asokore, in the Eastern Region.

Philip also stated that CalBank, is a socially responsible bank with a special focus on supporting Health and Education in our communities. The Bank, in addition, is a signatory to the Sustainable Development Goals, thus, strive and work to achieve quality education in the communities we work in. The ICT Lab is in line with the Bank’s strategy to expand its CSI footprints while promoting STEM education in less deprived communities.

The project was undertaken by the Bank together with TECHAiDE, a technology social enterprise, which uses ICT to improve education and support youth development by providing appropriate technologies and developing human capacities that unleash the potential of individuals, communities, and institutions.

The facility, which is equipped with 40 computers, a Projector and Edulab Premium, will benefit over 1500 students from the host school and other neighbouring schools. Each of the computers installed at the Lab has pieces of educational software for Primary and Junior High Schools to help with the teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Eight teachers will also be trained in ICT, Mathematics and Science to man the facility.

“My dear students of this noble school, as the world becomes very competitive and there is the need for basic knowledge in the study of STEM, it is my expectation that this facility will inspire you to achieve greater heights. I look forward to a future where a student from Asokore SDA will stand tall and say, had it not been for this day, he or she may not have been where they are today,” Philip advised the students.

He also seized the opportunity to appreciate the Nananom, the good people of Asokore, TECHAide and the CalBank team, for their communal support in getting the project completed.

Source: CalBank