3 hours ago

Perhaps the harm was done in Bamako but they tried to summon some courage of old to overturn the 3-0 deficit but it did not materialize.

Heading into the second-leg clash of their CAF Confederations Cup match against AS Real Bamako, Hearts knew that only a scoreline of more than three goals would be enough.

Prior to the match, Hearts summoned all their inner strength including visits by former players of the golden generation who were the royalty of African inter-club football in the 2000's.

Hearts started on the front foot as they took the game to their opponents but the Malians sat deep and soaked all the Hearts pressure.

The phobians were unable to breakdown the gritty backline of AS Real Bamako as the first half ended goalless with Hearts looking bereft of ideas.

David Ocloo's side squad very late on in the game as Caleb Amankwaah finished with aplomb in the 89th minute with Hearts winning but not enough to go through as they are eliminated 3-1 on aggregate.

Hearts will now have to concentrate on the domestic league and Cup but first they need a substantive coach.