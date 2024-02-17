2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah made headlines as he netted his debut goal for Ethiopian side Ethiopia Nigd Bank FC during their recent 4-2 league triumph over Fasil Kenema.

The victory not only marked a significant milestone for Amankwah but also propelled Nigd Bank FC back to winning form in the Ethiopian top flight, propelling them to second place, just one point adrift of the league leaders.

Amankwah, who joined the club in August 2023, has swiftly become a pivotal figure in their lineup, showcasing his defensive prowess and now adding a scoring touch to his repertoire.

His inaugural goal for Nigd Bank FC arrived at a crucial juncture, aiding the team in rebounding from two successive defeats and securing a vital three points.

The Ghanaian defender kickstarted his professional journey at WAFA before stints with Aduana FC and Hearts of Oak, amassing valuable experience over three seasons with the latter.

His transfer to Ethiopia marked a fresh chapter in his career, and Amankwah seems to be adapting seamlessly, relishing his role in the East African nation's football scene.

With Amankwah's stellar form bolstering Nigd Bank FC's defensive solidity, the team harbors aspirations of maintaining their title challenge throughout the season.

The resounding 4-2 victory over Fasil Kenema solidifies Nigd Bank FC's standing in second place, setting the stage for an enthralling conclusion to the league campaign.