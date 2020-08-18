3 hours ago

ATHENS, GREECE - AUGUST 22: Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor celebrates his goal during UEFA Europa League play offs season soccer match between AEK and Trabzonspor in Athens, Greece on August 22, 2019. (Photo by Andreas Papakonstantinou/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Striker Caleb Ekuban has missed a move to Celtic after his club Trabzonspor placed a 7 Million Euros price tag on the Ghanaian.

A report by Turkish news portal takvim.com.tr indicates that Trabzonspor have rejected a 5 Million Euro bid offered by Scottish giant

Celtic have been told to step back, while the Scottish press wrote that this development have pushed the club to consider other alternatives.

Upon receiving offers from different teams on Ekuban , who is shown as one of the important players in Trabzonspor 's squad plan for next year , the board of directors stated that they would not consider an offer less than 7 Million Euros to the managers .

Anything less than that will see the Ghanaian remain with the Turkish side, keeping suitors on the leash to snatch the goal poacher.

Ekuban, 26, current deal with the Turkish club run June 2022, after joining them Leeds United.

He has been impressive this season for his club and has been linked to Celta Vigo, Al Hilal and Scottish giants Celtic in the ongoing transfer window.

Despite an injury-plagued season, the Italian born Ghanaian scored ten goals in 29 appearances for the club in the just-ended campaign.