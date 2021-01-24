55 minutes ago

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban was integral for his side Trabzonspor as they beat Genclerbirligi SK 2-1 away from home on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig clash.

The Black Stars striker had a hand in all two goals as his side triumphed over their opponents.

He first supplied the assist for the opening goal of the game which was scored by Djaniny in the 36th minute of the first half.

The home side pressed on for the elusive equalizer but it did not arrive as the away side went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

It did not take long before the Caleb Ekuban scored a goal of his own after being teed up by Nigerian midfielder Anthony Nwakaeme’s long range pass before slotting home in the 54th minute to make it 2-0.

The hone side grabbed what turned out ton be a consolation goal deep into injury time through Robert Piris as Trabzonspor walked away with a 2-1 win.

Caleb Ekuban has scored six goals and provided two assists in 14 matches this season in the Turkish Super Lig.