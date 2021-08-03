1 hour ago

Caleb Ekuban will have his Genoa medical on Wednesday after his club Trabzonspor agreed terms with Italian Serie A side Genoa.

The Italian side have reached an agreement with Trabzonspor over the transfer of the striker while they have already agreed personal terms with Ekuban and will join them on a three-year contract after passing medical.

Genoa will reportedly pay Trabzonspor 2.2 million euros an amount they turned down initially but have now agreed to let the player they bought from Leeds United two years ago for 1.5 million euros depart.

Ekuban failed to join the rest of his Trabzonspor teammates at their preseason training as he pushed for a move to Italy.

He has spent the last two years in Turkey where he has shone attracting interest from a lot of clubs scattered around Europe with the likes of Celtic, Norwich,Genoa all interested.

Ekuban was impressive for his side in the Turkish Superliga as they chased European qualification scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances for Trabzonspor.

The Italian-born Ghanaian striker began his football in Chievo Verona before joining Albanian side Partizani Tirana and then Leeds United and may be getting ready for a return to Sampdoria in the summer but French side St Etienne are reportedly also keen with Norwich too another interested side.

Ekuban has been capped nine times by Ghana scoring three goals.