1 hour ago

Black Star striker Caleb Ekuban has seen his market value increased by 220% in three months, according to Turkish media report.

The Trabzonspor striker now values Four million Euros compared to his One million 250 thousand euros before the beginning of the season.

His name appeared in a list of nine players which, according tele 1.com report, have had their values increased in astronomical fashion.

The report however did not state what could have accounted for the value increase.

He returned from a two-month injury layfoff to help Trabzonspor defeat Altay in the Turkish Cup on Thursday night, marking a heroic comeback for himself.

Born in Italy to Ghanaian parents, Ekuban declared for the Ghana national football team.

He joined the Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor on a season long loan from Leeds United in On 29 August 2018.

But in June 2019 Trabzonspor signed the 25-year-old on a permanent deal and Hes since been a target of many European clubs.