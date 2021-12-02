3 hours ago

NDC Vice Chairman of Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region, Dr Samuel Sarpong, is calling on the appropriate bodies within the opposition National Democratic Congress to call formal Finance Minister and flagbearer aspirant, Dr.Kwabena Duffour to order.

Dr. Sarpong was of the view that Dr.Duffour’s intention to contest Former President John Dramani Mahama in the internal flagbearership race was not the right time.

“People are saying because we are in a democratic era and each and everyone has the right to vote and to be voted for so Dr.Duffour can contest President Mahama but look, though we are in the democratic era but every good democracy needs to be guided,” he noted.

According to Dr.Sarpong, the present situation is that the New Patriotic Party has failed the entire Country and Ghanaians are yearning for the comeback of the NDC with John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer.

The former Ashanti Regional Minister further indicated that records show that, in the 2016 elections the NPP won by one million votes but their votes depreciated drastically in the 2020 election with John Mahama as the NDC candidate to the extend of even sharing the parliamentary seats equally .

This shows that former President Mahama is still relevant and will win election 2024 hands down with him as the flag bearer come election,2024.

He said,the records made by John Mahama show that ,the NDC performed creditably in the 2020 elections so it is very clear that when John Mahama leads the party, NDC will win power in election,2024.

“NDC has gone a long way and we will never sit down unconcerned to be in opposition forever.

“I am advising the National Council Of Elders to advise Dr.Kwabena Duffour to partake in a United front for the NDC to recapture power in election 2024 hands down.

Dr.Duffour’s contest could be described as a thirsty elephant wanting to drink clean water.

NDC is now loved by every Ghanaian and it is poised to win power with John Mahama as the skipper so let’s maintain the unity we have and victory will be ours in no time.Dr.Sarpong further advised.

He made this known in a telephone conversation with the Punch newspaper today.