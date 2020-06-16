2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Deputy Majority Leader, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has stated that more road projects have been completed in the constituency under her leadership earning her the title “Adwoa Dubai”.

The MP who is currently facing stiff competition for the parliamentary seat from the son of Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye Jnr., is however hopeful of retaining her seat based on her ‘good works’ in the constituency.

“When I meet them, I say call me Adwoa Dubai. If I was in another party, they would have called me Adwoa Dubai…Years ago, the cry of my people for roads, if you listen to them now has minimized. They are seeing the impact of work which is being done in the area of roads. I believe that it enhances the economic activities in the area.”

The Dome Kwabenya MP who was speaking on the ‘Super Morning Show’ disclosed that major roads rehabilitation have been completed with street lights; citing the Tiafa Township among others as part of the major road projects.

Poor road infrastructure has been a major challenge for residents in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency. GhanaWeb in November 2019 reported on the looming danger at the Dome-Crossing bridge. Despite the expansion works being done on that stretch, floods continue to destroy several properties.

Speaking on the reason for the slow progress of projects in her area, she said that "in the field of construction, contractors don’t like to work during the raining season it is everywhere. If they do the work during the raining season it will be washed away, around those times they relax with work a little bit”

The MP who doubles as the Minister of Public Procurement indicated that plans are underway to resolve all the challenges in her constituency.

The Lawyer called on her constituents' to massively vote for her in the upcoming New Patriotic Party primaries which is scheduled on June 20, 2020.

“We are asking for an additional mandate, Rome was not built in a day so can I not fix all the roads of Dome-Kwabenya in a few terms. I think that the little we’ve been able to do is evident and visible… we will be working on the rest. If they give me another opportunity I will be able to do more,” she said.

