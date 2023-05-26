2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Justice, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, has appealed to the leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to reconsider their decision to go on strike.

The courts have been left inactive as members of the Association heeded to the directive of their leaders to strike over the non-approval of their new and improved salary structure for the period between January 2023 and December 2024.

Speaking to Citi News, Alfred Tuah Yeboah urged the association to meet the government halfway.

“It is my opinion that the association may want to enter into further negotiations with the relevant state bodies to ensure that this matter is resolved once and for all. We usually look at people who are on remand, for example, someone is arrested today, and by the constitution, he/she cannot be kept in custody for more than 48 hours and the police might take him/ her to court tomorrow. Because they are on strike, you might not be granted bail, and if the police also decide not to grant you bail, you will spend the whole weekend till Monday, May 29. We are even praying that on Monday the court will work”.

“We are rather pleading with the association to reconsider their position. It doesn’t mean that they may not be entitled to what they are asking for. But if they are invited for any further negotiations or discussions on this matter, it’s our expectation that they will cooperate so that we will be able to reach a compromise,” said Alfred Tuah Yeboah, Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney General.

Source: citifmonline