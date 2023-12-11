7 hours ago

Ghanaian football fans are advocating for the inclusion of Richmond Lamptey in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Asante Kotoko midfielder exhibited an outstanding performance in the team's matchday 14 clash against Hearts of Oak in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

Formerly associated with Inter Allies, Lamptey showcased exceptional passing skills at the Baba Yara Stadium, contributing to Asante Kotoko's impressive 3-2 victory over their rivals.

The midfielder's consistent performances in the Ghana Premier League have caught the attention of fans, leading to social media campaigns urging Black Stars coach Chris Hughton to consider Lamptey for the AFCON tournament scheduled to take place in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana has been drawn into Group B for the 34th edition of AFCON, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The tournament is set to run from January 13 to February 11, 2023.