1 hour ago

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi says he is delighted to be playing under the tutelage of club legend Frank Lampard.

The wonder-kid is thrilled to be working under his childhood idol and club legend Frank Lampard who is manager of the side.

Hudson-Odoi who was attacked by the coronavirus disease but is now fully fit has made 28 appearances for the blues scoring three goals and providing five assists.

”I always thought to myself that he would be a good manager because of the way he used to lead on the pitch when he was playing," he said.

“You could tell that he demanded a lot from the players he was playing with.

“It's an amazing feeling to know that an ex-player, an ex-legend, has come back to the club and has the opportunity to work for the club, and we're working under him."