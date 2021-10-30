2 hours ago

Reece James scored twice to help Premier League leaders Chelsea beat Newcastle United at a packed St James' Park.

James blasted the ball into the roof of the net after Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross was headed into his path to put the visitors ahead after 65 minutes.

It became 2-0 12 minutes later when England wing-back James again struck powerfully past goalkeeper Karl Darlow after a shot from substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek was blocked.

Darlow then fouled Kai Havertz to give Chelsea a penalty, which Jorginho converted for a third goal.

Newcastle, playing at home for the first time since Steve Bruce was sacked, struggled to create chances with England striker Callum Wilson heading a rare opportunity over the crossbar.

They remain without a league victory this season and are 19th in the table.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel's side extend their lead at the top to three points after second-placed Liverpool threw away a 2-0 lead and drew 2-2 at home to Brighton and champions Manchester City suffered a shock 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace.