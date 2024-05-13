16 hours ago

English-born Ghanaian international Callum Hudson-Odoi showcased his scoring prowess in Nottingham Forest's narrow defeat to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, contributing to an enthralling five-goal thriller at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest missed a crucial opportunity to secure Premier League safety as they succumbed to a determined Chelsea side in a captivating encounter.

Chelsea wasted no time in asserting their dominance, opening the scoring through Mykhailo Mudryk in the eighth minute, courtesy of a sublime pass from Cole Palmer.

Despite Forest's efforts to level the playing field with Willy Boly's headed goal, it was former Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who stole the spotlight, propelling Forest into a 74th-minute lead with a superb curling finish from 15 yards out.

However, the drama continued as substitute Raheem Sterling restored parity for Chelsea, before Nicolas Jackson's 82nd-minute strike sealed victory for the visitors.

The result dealt a significant blow to Forest's hopes of securing Premier League survival, as they now require at least one point from their final fixture against relegated Burnley to ensure their top-flight status for a third consecutive season.

Despite the disappointment, Forest holds a slight advantage over 18th-placed Luton, with a three-point lead and a superior goal difference. Luton faces an uphill battle, needing a substantial 12-goal swing to avoid relegation.

Hudson-Odoi's impactful performance underscores his importance to Nottingham Forest this season, having contributed eight goals and an assist in 28 Premier League appearances thus far.

VIDEO BELOW:

Odoi’s goal should be declared the goal of the week. pic.twitter.com/X3LtblQkXy