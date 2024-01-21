1 hour ago

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Mikkel Damsgaard of Brentford and Callum Hudson-Odoi of Nottingham Forest in action during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Nottingham Forest at Gtech Community Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

In a captivating English Premier League clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, Callum Hudson-Odoi displayed his playmaking prowess, playing a pivotal role in Brentford's dramatic victory over Nottingham Forest.

The game started with Brazilian forward Danilo making an impact in the 3rd minute, showcasing skill and precision as he volleyed the ball beyond Forest's goalkeeper Flekken.

The early setback for Forest was compounded by Ivan Toney's brilliant free-kick in the 19th minute, curling into the bottom-right corner and giving the Bees a comfortable lead.

Despite Brentford's dominance, Nottingham Forest staged a comeback. In the 58th minute, Mee rose to meet Jensen's corner, heading the ball into the top-left corner to level the score.

The momentum continued as Hudson-Odoi, receiving a pass from Danilo, delivered a pinpoint cross for Chris Wood in the 65th minute. Wood nodded the ball into the bottom-right corner, putting Forest ahead.

The drama intensified as Toney's precise ball to Roerslev set the stage for a well-executed cross to Neal Maupay in the 68th minute. Maupay buried the ball into the bottom-right corner, securing a thrilling victory for Brentford.

The goal underwent VAR scrutiny for handball, but it stood, sealing a memorable win for the Bees in a closely contested encounter.