1 hour ago

Relative calm has returned to Wanchiki in the Chereponi district in the North East Region following Thursday’s chieftaincy-related disturbances that claimed four lives.

Four people were reported dead, several others sustained injuries and properties were destroyed following the disturbances.

The injured included a military officer who sustained a gunshot injury. He was evacuated from the district by a military helicopter last night.

Today, there is calm in the place, and everyone is going on with their normal activities.

Sourcecitifmonline