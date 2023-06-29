1 hour ago

Ghana and Crystal Palace forward Jorda Ayew has revealed that Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o is a big admirer of his father Abedi Ayew.

During a conversation with Eto'o, who currently holds the position of president at the Cameroon Football Federation, Ayew delved into his father's remarkable legacy.

Ayew highlighted the significance of Eto'o's admiration, emphasizing that it further solidifies Abedi Pele's standing as a top player, as recognized by renowned figures in the football world.

"When I go to places and I hear players like Samuel Eto'o speaking about him, that shows that he was a top player."

“I looked at videos and I heard people speaking about him. He was incredible, and back home he is still seen as one of the best Africans to ever play the game."

Abedi Pele, the illustrious winner of the 1993 UEFA Champions League, is widely regarded as Ghana's greatest footballer of all time. His impressive achievements include being named African Footballer of the Year on three occasions and leading the Black Stars to victory in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ayew expressed his appreciation for the recognition his father receives from esteemed individuals like Samuel Eto'o. He mentioned watching videos of Abedi Pele's performances and hearing people speak highly of him, acknowledging his father's incredible skills on the field. In Ghana, he remains revered as one of the best African players to have graced the game.

In summary, Jordan Ayew highlighted the admiration that Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o holds for Abedi Pele, underscoring the immense respect and recognition his father garners as one of Africa's finest footballers.