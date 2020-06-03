1 hour ago

Cameroon has recorded a rise in new coronavirus cases after reopening schools on 1 June.

The country reported 254 new cases on Monday and 188 new cases on Tuesday.

The government said it had put safety measures to protect learners that included cleaning of classrooms and distribution of sanitisers and face masks.

Final year students and university students who resumed studies were sitting metres apart.

Education officials had threatened teachers who failed to report back to school after some of them expressed concern about the rising coronavirus cases, according to Journal Du Cameroun news website.

Cameroon has confirmed 6,585 coronavirus cases so far including 200 deaths.

bbc.com