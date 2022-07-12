2 hours ago

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has disclosed that all campaigns for national executive positions are to end 24 hours before polls begin on Saturday, July 16.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa told Citi News that this was the latest directive the party was rolling out to ensure discipline in the internal reorganization process.

With les than a week to the opening of polls, the party ha stated that wearing branded material will be tolerated but handing of souvenirs at the event is strictly barred.

“We expected campaign activities to come to an end when delegates travel to the conference venue and for them to come comfortably to the conference venue to vote.

“One of the things we have said is we don’t even want the candidate sharing their personal branded souvenirs there,” Buaben Asamoa added.

The current directive comes after the order to remove all billboards of aspirants in the upcoming elections.

The National Delegates Conference is set to take place from 15th to 17th of July at the Accra Sports Stadium.