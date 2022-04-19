3 hours ago

Director of Political Affairs at the Office of the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, aka Protozoa, has urged aspirants vying for the Constituency, Regional, and National Executives positions of the ruling New Patriotic Party to campaign on what will project the party to win 2024 general elections.

According to him, the next agenda of the party is to break the Eight Jinx which is not an easy task rather should be the focus and mandate of any member of the party and not insults to get a position.

Protozoa made this known when he donated some foodstuff and assorted items to the Muslims in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region to support the Ramadan.

He said the aim of donating to the Muslms was to use to break their fast and pray for the NPP government to succeed in delivering it’s mandate to the citizens.

He also urged the party delegates to elect competent and committed people at the upcoming constituency elections who will have the party at heart and work hard to break the eight.

He further tasked the members to avoid voting for aspirants who will abdicate their positions after being elected, adding that the delegates must diligently elect executives based on their competence and not a faction they associate themselves with.

He cautioned that electing executives from the constituency to national levels based on faction could be detrimental to the party’s quest to win the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

He, however, urged the party members to unite and work hard by projecting the good works of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led government to retain power come 2024 general elections.