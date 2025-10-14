4 hours ago

The 2024 NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Zebila in the Upper East Region, Dr. John Kingsley Krugu has expressed concern over certain people taking advantage of the Mamprusi-Kusasi crisis in Bawku, to preach what he describes as divisive politics, especially against former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In an emotional article, Dr. Krugu expressed worry over how some people are using Bawumia's Mamprusi tribe, to campaign against him, warning that such move constitutes hatred and also risks deepening the crisis, which he said, is "poisonous to the future"

"Refusing to support Dr. Bawumia simply because he is a Mamprusi is not political wisdom - it is an emotional inheritance of hate. It keeps the Kusasi–Mamprusi divide alive and poisons the very future we claim to defend," Dr. Krugu wrote.

"If any Kusasi chooses not to support Bawumia, let it be because of his policies, his vision, his integrity, his empathy, or his accountability — not his tribe. The lazy excuse that “he is a Mamprusi” is too shallow for a people as proud and intelligent as we are. It is also dangerous - because it teaches our children to hate before they learn to think," he added.

While urging his fellow Kusasis to "stand firm on our self-determination as Kusasis," he also strongly appealed against hatred.

"Tribal hatred is not self-determination; it is slow suicide. It postpones today's conflict for our children to fight tomorrow, only with sharper weapons and colder hearts."

