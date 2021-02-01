Can players gamble on slots using Cryptocurrencies and funds?

54 minutes ago

One of the most popular pastimes online is playing video slots, and it’s not hard to see why. These slot games are a lot of fun, and can take a long time to play for relatively little money, meaning that even if you have a few hours to kill, you’re going to be able to enjoy pay by mobile slots throughout. Plus there are always lots of different bonuses to be gained from online casinos, so you can get extra spins or even ‘free money’ (although there will be restrictions) to make the games even more fun.

Things are changing all the time when it comes to online slots. New technology is being introduced, and you might already be playing 3D slots, or virtual reality versions. If you’re not, you probably will be soon.

Another change is the use of cryptocurrency, which many players are excited about. Let’s look at this a little more closely.

What To Look For In Cryptocurrency Sites

If you want to pay for your slots games with any kind of cryptocurrency, you’re going to need to firstly find a site that offers players that option, and secondly make sure it’s a legitimate, safe site to play on. When you are looking for the right site for you, you should always pick one that deals in the cryptocurrency you usually use. This way you’ll know what you’re spending and you won’t have to convert your funds into a different kind of currency.

You should also check out the games on offer. Are they going to entertain you? Are they the games you like to play? If not, there is no point in playing at that casino just because it will accept your cryptocurrency, and you should keep looking. Another question to ask are what security measures are in place? Although cryptocurrency is by far the safest option when it comes to paying for anything online, the site still needs to be secure.

Positives of Using Cryptocurrency

If you’re wondering whether it’s a good idea to use cryptocurrency when you’re playing online video slots, you might be interested to know that there are definitely some positive points. Safety is the main one. Not only are cryptocurrencies more secure, but they are also anonymous, so no personal information needs to be entered online in order to use them. No hacker, therefore, is going to be able to steal any personal information.

Not only that, but since cryptocurrencies are not traceable, no government is going to know you are playing. This can be a comfort to some who worry about how much the government might be tracking members of society.

Negatives of Using Cryptocurrency

Of course, if there are positives then there must be negatives too, and this is the case when you are considering whether or not to use cryptocurrencies to play online video slots. The main issues is that there currently aren’t many casinos that take cryptocurrencies, so you won’t have that much choice. Also, volatility can be an issue because the value of cryptocurrencies can change very quickly. A prize you win might change in value before you can withdraw it.